Clashes at LU event to mark Rohith Vemula’s death anniversary

Lucknow: Eight years after his death, clashes broke out between two student groups at Lucknow University over an event to commemorate the death anniversary of Rohith Vemula.
Students associated with All India Students Association (AISA), NSUI, Samajwadi Chhatra Shabha, and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) alleged that members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) assaulted them and tore their posters ahead of their joint march to mark Vemula’s death anniversary at Lucknow University.
The students from both the groups got into a heated argument and raised slogans against each other. However, the police and the university administration intervened and separated both the groups.
The ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, meanwhile, denied the allegations, saying that none of its student leaders or members was present during the scuffle.
Rohith Vemula, a Dalit Ph.D scholar, hanged himself in his hostel room on January 17, 2016, 12 days after he was expelled from the hostel.
He was one among the five research scholars suspended by the Hyderabad Central University administration. All five of them were accused of assaulting an ABVP student leader.
His death triggered widespread protests across India as a case of discrimination against Dalit students.
The student groups clashed when students' organisations affiliated with the opposition parties blamed the other for driving the Dalit student to end his life.
