Wednesday January 18, 2023 7:24 AM, IANS

Deshi Gill, Exec Director of migrant worker advocacy group in Singapore, suspended for fraud

Singapore: A migrant worker advocacy group in Singapore has suspended an Indian-origin worker for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) said in a statement that it is suspending its executive director, Deshi Gill, to conduct an internal inquiry, The Straits Times reported.

According to preliminary investigations, there was a basis for suspected misconduct, the statement, which was posted on social media on Tuesday, added.

 

HOME said its board and staff will provide all necessary information to the police as part of the ongoing investigations.

Gill has been accused of submitting thousands of dollars in claims to HOME without documentary proof of the expenses. The allegations were not substantiated, according to the report.

 

Gill had been working with HOME since 2017. Before being appointed executive director in July 2021, she was the finance manager.

HOME said it is reviewing its governance controls to ensure similar lapses do not occur again.


