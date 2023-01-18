Muslims might not vote you, still go and meet them: Modi to BJP leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second and final day of the the party's National Executive meeting on Tuesday, made several important points to BJP leaders to strengthen the party in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, sources said.
According to the source, PM Modi emphasised on meeting people of all religions and asked party leaders to go to universities, churches, etc to meet and interact with people.
PM Modi asked them to meet Pasmanda, Bohra, professional, and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return.
"He said meet these people but keep this in mind that they will not vote, but still go and meet everyone," a source added.
PM Modi also instructed leaders to refrain from unsolicited remarks against any community, the source said.
Narendra Modi also asked BJP workers to refrain from making "unnecessary" comments about films.
The Prime Minister's statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone's saffron costume in the song 'Besharam Rang'.
The song has been in news for a saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found 'vulgar'.
The two-day BJP National Executive Meeting ended with the PM's address.
Three resolutions - a political resolution, a social and economic resolution, and a foreign policy resolution, focusing on G20 summit - were passed at the meeting.
