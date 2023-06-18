JEE Advanced Result 2023: VC Reddy AIR 1, Full List of Toppers

JEE Advanced Topper 2023: VC Reddy, Ramesh Surya Theja and Rishi Kalra have respectively secured All India Rank 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 in JEE Advanced 2023 result of which is declared today.
The female topper is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree with 298 marks, her overall rank is AIR 56.
As many as six students who secured 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 have emerged as toppers of JEE Advanced 2023.
Among the top 10 rankers, six students hail from the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
AIR 1: VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY (IIT Hyderabad)
AIR 2: RAMESH SURYA THEJA (IIT Hyderabad)
AIR 3: RISHI KALRA (IIT Roorkee)
AIR 4: RAGHAV GOYAL (IIT Roorkee)
AIR 5: ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM (IIT Hyderabad)
AIR 6: PRABHAV KHANDELWAL (IIT Delhi)
AIR 7: BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY (IIT Hyderabad)
AIR 8: MALAY KEDIA (IIT Delhi)
AIR 9: NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY (IIT Hyderabad)
AIR 10: YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA (IIT Hyderabad)
AIR 10: MANEENDHAR REDDY
A total of four students taking coaching in Kota have made it to the Top 10 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, results of which were announced on Sunday by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.
Among them, Raghav Goyal has secured All India Rank-4, Prabhav Khandelwal Rank-6, Malay Kedia Rank-8 and Nagireddy Balaji has secured All India Rank 9.
Raghav Goyal said:
"I want to start a startup after doing B.Tech from CS branch of IIT Mumbai. Apart from this, I also want to explore Maths subject. My vision was clear from the beginning that I have to take admission in IIT Mumbai. I have passed class 10th with 99.4 per cent and class 12 with 97.4 per cent marks this year."
"I want to start a startup after doing B.Tech from CS branch of IIT Mumbai. Apart from this, I also want to explore Maths subject. My vision was clear from the beginning that I have to take admission in IIT Mumbai. I have passed class 10th with 99.4 per cent and class 12 with 97.4 per cent marks this year."
Raghav said:
"There has been an atmosphere of education in the house since the beginning. My elder brother Pranav Goyal is also an IITian. He has been the All India Topper in 2018. I got inspired just by seeing him. He guided me a lot during my studies."
"There has been an atmosphere of education in the house since the beginning. My elder brother Pranav Goyal is also an IITian. He has been the All India Topper in 2018. I got inspired just by seeing him. He guided me a lot during my studies."
Raghav said that whenever he had to take a break from studies, he used to check Instagram for 10-15 minutes.
"It is very important to have self control for limited use of social media. I play chess many times for recreation. There is a lot of interest in music, I had also taken music subject in class 11th and 12th," he added.
"It is very important to have self control for limited use of social media. I play chess many times for recreation. There is a lot of interest in music, I had also taken music subject in class 11th and 12th," he added.
Further, the 6th ranker Prabhav Khandelwal credited success to his teachers and parents.
He said a strong examination preparation strategy and support from teachers, parents and fellow students helped him succeed.
He is from Bharatpur and his father is a banker. His mother is a housewife and stayed with him as he studied in Kota. Prabhav wants to enrol in Mumbai IIT and pursue Computer Science.
JEE Advanced 2023 was held in India and abroad on Sunday June 04, 2023.
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission in IIT and other premium engineering institutions located in select cities of India.
The IIT Guwahati had released JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key before declaring the result Sunday.
IIT Guwahati also said that tentative start date of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 Process is June 19, 2023.
Along with JEE Advanced 2023 schedule, IIT Bombay has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2023.
“Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on June 21, 2023 for which online registration will start on June 18, 2023”, it said.
“The last date of application for AAT 2023 is June 19, 2023 till 17:00 IST”, it added.
"Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on June 21, 2023 for which online registration will start on June 18, 2023", it said.
“The last date of application for AAT 2023 is June 19, 2023 till 17:00 IST”, it added.
“AAT 2023 result will be declared on June 25, 2023", IIT Guwahati said.
