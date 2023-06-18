logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Watch: Muslim man tied to tree, forced to chant slogan hailing Hindu god

The incident was said to have taken place under the Kakod police station limits of the district on June 13. Read More

Sunday June 18, 2023 2:40 PM, IANS

Muslim man tied to tree, forced to chant slogan hailing Hindu god

Bulandshahr: A 23-year-old Muslim daily wage worker was allegedly tied to a tree and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while a group of men thrashed him in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

The man's head was tonsured as the group of men suspected him to be thief.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident was said to have taken place under the Kakod police station limits of the district on June 13, and a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Taking note of the video, the police accepted a complaint from the man's father and assured him of strict action against the accused.

The victim was identified as Sahil, a daily wage worker.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News
 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

New York's Shame: Fin Exec drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram

New York's Shame: Fin Exec drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram
Logo