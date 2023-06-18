Watch: Muslim man tied to tree, forced to chant slogan hailing Hindu god

Bulandshahr: A 23-year-old Muslim daily wage worker was allegedly tied to a tree and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while a group of men thrashed him in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.
The man's head was tonsured as the group of men suspected him to be thief.
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The incident was said to have taken place under the Kakod police station limits of the district on June 13, and a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday.
In UP's Bulandshahr district, a Muslim man named Sahil was tied to a tree, shaved bald, and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" on suspicion of mobile theft. The police sent Sahil to jail for theft.Sahil's family reached the SSP office today. Gajendra, Saurabh, and Dhanni have been… pic.twitter.com/pYY8BX92Ys— Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) June 17, 2023
Taking note of the video, the police accepted a complaint from the man's father and assured him of strict action against the accused.
The victim was identified as Sahil, a daily wage worker.
