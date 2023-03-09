MHT CET 2023 registration starts, last date of application April 7

MHT CET 2023 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2023 from Wednesday March 08, 2023.
Candidate who want to appear for MHT CET 2023 should apply (without late fees) before April 07, 2023 and with late fee before April 15, 2023.
MHT CET 2023 is held for Engineering as well as Medical students. For the students who wish to make career in Engineering (BE and BTech) need to sit in MHT CET (PCM) and the students who plans to opt for Medical (MBBS or B Pharmacy) should appear in MHT CET (PCB).
In the notification released earlier, the CET Cell said MHT CET 2023 will be held tentively in May 2023.
"MHT CET 2023 PCM will be held tentatively from May 09 to 13 whereas MHT CET 2023 PCB will be held from May 15 to 20, 2023", the CET Cell said.
Follow the steps given below to apply for MHT CET 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: MHT CET 2023 Registration Website.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration for New Candidates".
3. Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.
4. Select Type of Registration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.
5. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education 6. Details and Details required for MHT-CET 2023.
7. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.
8. Enter Security Key
9. Click on Register button.
Candidates should note that they need to pay the MHT CET exam fees in online mode to confirm their registration.
"Fee should be paid only in Online Mode. No offline payment will be accepeted", the CET Cell said.
Candidates should note that along with starting online application process, the CET Cell has also published MHT CET Information Brochure and MHT CET 2023 Syllabus, eligibility criteria and Exam Pattern.
"Syllabi of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology for the MHT - CET 2023, is declared by Director, Technical Education, Mumbai", the CET Cell said.
"The questions will be based on Syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training Maharashtra", it said.
"Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper", it added.
"There will be no Negative Marking, however difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.
"The questions will be mainly application based", it said.
MHT-CET 2023 will consist of 3 question paper of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks
The MHT CET PCM and PCB both will be held in two shifts.
"Morning shift will be from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon shift will be from 02.00 pm to 05.00 pm", the CET Cell said.
"The candidate will have choice of appearing any one or both examination", it added.
The MHT CET Exam Centre will be mentioned on admit card and hall ticket that will be released in the last week of April (Tentaively).
