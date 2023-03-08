SEBA Assam HSLC 2023 English, Mathematics papers leaked

[Representation]
Assam HSLC 2023 Board: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has cancelled Assam HSLC Class 10 English and Mathematics papers after reports of leak and malpractice, multiple media reports have said.
Class 10 English paper in Assam was held on March 03 whereas 10th Mathematics board exam was held on Monday March 06, 2023.
The announcement to cancel HSLC English paper was made by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on his official twitter handle.
As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English paper has been cancelled after the Board received reports from the district authorities that some candidates of Higher Secondary School, Ganir Gram Kendra used unfair means to appear in the examination.
The notice further said that SEBA Assam received verbal complaints from other exam centres and reports have been sought from the concerned district authorities.
The Board warned to take strict action upon receipt of any such complaint against any examination centre or candidate during the remaining days of the examination.
The Board in this regard urged the candidates, examination officers, inspectors, and parents to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the examinations in the coming days without violating the examination rules and regulations.
In another case of exam malpractice, a student was found using a mobile phone during Maths exam where he received answers through WhatsApp, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying.
The Mathematics paper of the ongoing Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was cancelled after the question paper was found to be allegedly leaked from a school in Cachar district, the newspaper reported quoting the officials.
Following the question paper leak, Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly summoned Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) secretary Naranyaran Nath.
Sarma asked the authorities to cancel the exam in all centres where irregularities were reported. However, SEBA officials did not respond on this incident.
SEBA officials meanwhile said the new dates of the exams will be announced soon.
As per the HSLC Time Table 2023 published by Assam SEBA, class 10 exams in the state was started on March 03 with English as first paper.
The exam will continue till March 20, 2023 when the last paper of Advanced Mathematic, History, Geography and other subjects will be held.
SEBA Assam has from this year announced some major changes in the exam pattern. Reports from the state said students are finding it difficult to adjust with the new changes in the board exam.
