7 killed, several injured in deadly shooting at Hamburg Church in Germany

Berlin: Seven people died and at least eight others were injured in a church shooting in the German city of Hamburg, local media reported.
A number of people have been killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness meeting hall in the north German city of Hamburg, BBC reported.
Residents nearby were told not to leave their homes amid the ongoing police operation.
Earlier media reports said the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday, killed six people, Xinhua news agency reported.
One more body was found on the upper part of the building later, German newspaper Bild reported, adding that the police said it was currently unclear whether it was the perpetrator.
The police added that there was no evidence of a fleeing perpetrator.
"The gunman is believed to be dead", police said.
Local police tweeted earlier that a large-scale operation was underway in the area.
"There is no reliable information on the motive", police said.
Hamburg's Mayor Peter Tschentscher expressed his condolences to the victims' families. Police were working flat out to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background, he said on Twitter.
