Govt receives over 54K complaints from Indian diaspora in last 5 years

[Representative image]
New Delhi: The government has received a total of 54,401 complaints from the Indian diaspora, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) during the last five years, out of which 54,081 complaints have been resolved.
"Grievances are also responded through various channels like calls, walk-ins, e-mails, social media, 24x7 helplines and 'Open Houses'", he said.
"To enable the diaspora to register their grievances, the government has provided online portals such as MADAD and e-Migrate," he added.
As per the reply, total 54,401 complaints have been received on these portals between the years 2018 and 2022 out of which 54,081 complaints have been resolved.
"Missions and Posts abroad take up these grievances with the host governments for action on priority basis", said the reply.
"If the issue pertains to the state governments in India, then it is taken up with them for resolution. Financial and legal assistance to distressed Indians, if necessary, is provided through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF)", the minister said in his reply.
"These issues are also raised during meetings with the concerned countries, at appropriate level", he added.
In a related development, the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday also said there have been instances of attacks on Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in the US, UK and Canada in the last few years and some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated.
On a question of whether the government has taken cognisance of the racial attacks or hate crimes in the US, UK and Canada, which are prime destinations of Indian immigrants, V. Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday:
"According to media reports and inputs, there have been instances of attacks in the US, UK and Canada in the last few years. Some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated.
"The safety and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries is the top priority for the government. Indian missions and consulates in the US, UK and Canada are constantly engaged with the local governments and the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being," added the Minister's reply.
"According to media reports and inputs, there have been instances of attacks in the US, UK and Canada in the last few years. Some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated.
"The safety and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries is the top priority for the government. Indian missions and consulates in the US, UK and Canada are constantly engaged with the local governments and the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being," added the Minister's reply.
He said:
"Our missions and consulates in these countries have a 24-hour emergency number mentioned on their websites through which distressed Indian nationals can contact the mission/post".
"Our missions and consulates in these countries have a 24-hour emergency number mentioned on their websites through which distressed Indian nationals can contact the mission/post".
"Indian nationals are encouraged to register with the Mission or Consulate or the MADAD portal (www.madad.gov.in) so that they could be contacted in case of any emergency. Advisories are issued for Indian nationals from time to time, asking them to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," said the Minister's reply.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.