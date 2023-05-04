Wrestlers Protest: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was detained by police when she arrived at Jantar Mantar after the alleged scuffle between wrestlers and a Delhi Police personnel late on Wednesday night.
Though the police is yet to confirm her detention, a video doing rounds on social media showed that women police personnel forcefully taking the DCW chief in a police van from the protest site.
"Delhi Police has arrested me," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier, the police had detained AAP leader Somnath Bharti and two others after they brought folding beds without permission to the protest site.
"When intervened (for bringing folding beds without permission), the supporters became aggressive while trying to get the beds out of the truck", said Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).
"Subsequently, a minor altercation took place, in which Somnath Bharti, along with two others, was detained," said Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi)", Pranav said.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday morning again reached Jantar Mantar to meet with the protesting wrestlers, after a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel last night.
According to Maliwal, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had told her that they were being tortured and harassed by police officers who were drunk and misbehaving with them.
So Indian democracy currently working hard to save a Don and to hell with all the women, be they wrestlers, protestors, media. Shame on us #jantarMantar pic.twitter.com/reG7tyq0S6— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) May 4, 2023
Maliwal expressed concern for the wrestlers' safety and questioned why Delhi Police were protecting Brij Bhushan and not arresting him.
Maliwal also posted a video on Twitter claiming that she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers by the police.
However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the DCW Chairperson was stopped at the barricade by an officer and allowed immediately.
"She is presently inside at the protest site. There is no restriction on individual entry to Jantar Mantar," said the DCP.
