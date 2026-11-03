Explore Tabuk University Mosque featuring a Grand Dome built without columns

An architectural marvel and a blend between the arts of Islamic civilization and the aesthetics of modern architecture, the University of Tabuk Mosque has a large prayer hall with a Grand Dome atop built without columns

Tabuk (Saudi Arabia): An architectural marvel and a blend between the arts of Islamic civilization and the aesthetics of modern architecture, the University of Tabuk Mosque has a large prayer hall with a grand dome atop built without columns.

The Tabuk University Mosque was opened to worshippers on Friday June 19, 2020 when the world was in the grip of COVID-19, Coronavirus Pandemic.

As per the details provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the grand dome atop the mosque’s prayer hall is devoid of central columns, and spans an expansive area of 8,000 square meters, accommodating up to 3,500 worshippers. Two majestic minarets soar to a height of 50 meters, adding to the mosque's grandeur.

Around 520 kms from Madinah al Munawwarah, Tabuk is remembered in the Islamic History for the Expedition of Tabuk (often called the Battle of Tabuk, though no military combat occurred) - the last military campaign led by Prophet Muhammad. It took place in October 630 CE (Rajab, 9 AH).

The roof of the Tabuk University Mosque built with a pillar-less design is adorned with mosaic patterns, while the facades are constructed with double-glazed glass, allowing abundant natural light to illuminate the interior.

The roof is suspended above the courtyard with aluminum supports, and the circular dome, decorative wall, and minaret are adorned with aluminum and glass cladding.

The walls and floors are finished with elegant granite and marble, while aluminum is utilized for the minarets and decorative walls. The external courtyards and parking area of the mosque cover an extensive space of 30,300 square meters, providing parking for 380 cars.

The entrances are covered with granite tiles, while the mosque's courtyard boasts marble tile flooring and glass walls.

The mosque is characterized by a natural lighting system through its dome and glass walls, a central air-conditioning system, a BMS management and control system, an alarm system in the event of a fire, God forbid, and a sophisticated acoustics system.

When visiting the University of Tabuk, the mosque, having column-free interior, catches the spectators’ attention with its modern design, distinctive dome and paved courtyards, adjacent to the university tower, supporting deanships and the College of Medicine and Applied Medical Sciences.

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