100 Days Until Ramadan 2027: Countdown Begins

Over 2 billion Muslims comprising more than 25% of the world's total population are gearing up once again for Ramadan - the Holy Month of fasting likely to start on Monday, February 8, 2027 based on sighting of the New Moon

Ramadan 2027/1448 AH: Over 2 billion Muslims comprising more than 25% of the world's total population are gearing up once again for Ramadan - the Holy Month of fasting likely to start on Monday, February 8, 2027 based on sighting of the New Moon.

One of the Five Pillars of Islam

There are five pillars of Islam, and fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of them.

The 9th Month of the Islamic Calendar, Ramadan, is regarded as one of the holiest month for Muslims around the world. It is the month when Holy Quran, Kalamullah - Word of Allah, The Almighty, was revealed to Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him).

The day-long fasting during the month of Ramadan is mandatory on every Muslim if s/he is adult and attained puberty. Accordingly, Muslim men and women around the world refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.

Out of the love and affection for Islam, Muslim children too join their parents to observe fast during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Holy Month of Fasting (sawm), prayers, charity, reflection and introspection, Ramadan, ends with Eid al Fitr – the Day of Reward, Festivities and Celebrations.

Ramadan 2027 Start Date

The Islamic Calendar is lunar based and hence a month in the Islamic Calendar begins with sighting of the New Moon on 29th of the ongoing month. The new month begins if the new moon is sighted on the 29th day. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the current month and the new month begins a day later.

Accordingly, Muslims based on their geographical locations will sight the New Moon of the Month of Ramadan 2027 or Ramadan 1448 AH on 29th of Shaban 1448 AH.

Accordingly, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, Morocco and other Arab States will sight the Ramadan Moon on 29th Shaban 1448 AH, likely to correspond to Sunday February 07, 2027.

Ramadan 2027 will start on Monday February 08, 2027 if the New Moon is sighted on February 07, 2027. It will however commence from Thursday February 09, 2027, if the new moon is not sighted on 29th of Shaban, according to Ummul Qura Calendar.

Ramadan 2027 Start Date in India, Pakistan

Ramadan 2027 is likely to begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries either on February 09 or 10, 2027 based on the sighting of the Ramadan Moon.

The start of Ramadan in America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, South Africa, France, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Nigeria, Sudan and other countries will also be decided by moon sighting committees and religious authorities in these countries.

The likely date to start fasting of Ramadan in these countries will be either February 08 or 09, 2027 based on the sighting of the New Moon.

Some countries in the Western World rely on sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia and start fasting along with their Muslim brothers and sisters in the Arab World.

Ramadan Work Hours

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and other Muslim states have already announced reduced working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The authorities in these countries have also re-scheduled school and college timings for the Holy Month.

While some jobs necessitate longer hours, most employees in the private sector enjoy a two-hour reduction in their workday. Government offices often close early, with working hours for public sector employees reduced to six instead of the usual eight hours.

Special arrangements are also made for five daily prayers, Taraweeh (Special Night Prayers offered during Ramadan) and also for Iftar meals that mark the end of daily fast.

Muslims also greet each other with Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Karim messages as the Holy Month approaches. In the digital era, video clips, memes and graphics to fit the occasion flood different social media platforms.

Eid al Fitr 2027

Ramadan, the Month of Holy Quran, will end with Eid al Fitr likely to be celebrated either on March 09 or 10, 2027 based on the sighting of the Eid 2027 Moon. Officials will announced Eid 2027 Holiday once Ramadan Moon is sighted and the Holy Month of Fasting begins.

If Ramadan begins on February 08, 2027 and Eid al Fitr moon is sighted on March 08, 2027 then those living in Saudi Arabia are likely to have a long holiday from March 09 to 14, 2027.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be marked on the same date in UAE and other Arab countries, with a similar number of public holidays.

Extended Public Holidays are also announced for Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, and South Africa one day off is given to those working in government and private sectors.

It should be once again noted that the final and confirmed dates of Ramadan 2027 and Eid al Fitr will be announced only on 29th of Shaban 1448 AH and 29th of Ramadan 1448 H based on the confirmation of Moon Sighting.

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