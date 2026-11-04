Meet Keisha Lance, First Black Woman Elected Governor in US

Keisha Lance Bottoms of the Democratic Party has defeated Republican billionaire Rick Jackson in the November 3, 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman elected Governor in the United States

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Keisha Lance Bottoms of the Democratic Party has defeated Republican billionaire Rick Jackson in the November 3, 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman elected Governor in the United States.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is former Mayor of Atlanta, and will now serve as new Governor of Georgia after winning the 2026 mid-term elections the result of which has been announced Wednesday.

Keisha Lance's victory also returns Georgia's governor's office to Democratic control for the first time since 2002, when Republican Sonny Perdue defeated incumbent Democrat Roy Barnes. Barnes had won the 1998 election, marking the last time a Democrat was elected to the state's highest office.

As per the overall results and trends, the Democrats will control both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, also called as US Congress.

Keisha Bottoms campaigned on expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage and improving economic opportunities for working families. Her historic victory adds another chapter to the political legacy of historically Black colleges and universities.

Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Keisha Lance Bottoms was born and raised in Atlanta. Daughter of R&B singer Major Lance and Sylvia Robinson, Keisha comes from a family having deep roots in the state.

eisha Bottoms is a Law graduate. She earned her bachelor's degree from Florida A&M University before obtaining a law degree from Georgia State University.

Before entering citywide politics, she worked as an attorney and served as a magistrate judge in Fulton County. She also served on the Atlanta City Council from 2010 to 2017, gaining experience in local administration and public policy.

Keisha Bottoms was elected Atlanta’s mayor in 2017, taking office in January 2018. Before becoming Atlanta Mayor, she served as a judge and member of the Atlanta City Council. Following her tenure as mayor, Bottoms joined former US President Joe Biden’s administration as Senior Adviser and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Keisha Bottoms will replace term-limited Republican Governor Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor. Her victory over Jackson, a healthcare executive who invested more than $200 million of his personal fortune in his campaign, was projected by the Associated Press on election night.

Keisha Bottoms will take the charge of office in January 2027.

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