Netanyahu loses longtime ally as Herzog begins govt formation consultations

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, a longtime ally of ‘Caretaker’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has refused to back him as the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, Wednesday began consultations to form a new government

[United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party leaders in consultations with Israeli President, Isaac Herzog.]

Tel Aviv: The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, a longtime ally of ‘Caretaker’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has refused to back him as the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, Wednesday began consultations to form a new government.

The United Torah Judaism party refused to recommend any candidate for prime minister during consultations with Herzog, withholding its support from longtime ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Times of Israel reported.

The United Torah Judaism party has won 7 seats in the October 2026 national elections and was counted as one of the allies of Netanyahu.

Counting on the UTJ support, Netanyahu-led ruling alliance had claimed the support of 53 members – 8 short of the number needed to stake claim.

With the United Torah Judaism party declining its support to Netanyahu, the ruling bloc’s number is down to 46.

On the other hand, Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, who is leading the opposition bloc, has won a total of 48 seats, and is likely to get the support of the 19 members of the Arab parties.

UTJ’s decision has further damaged the Netanyahu’s bid to retain power in Israel.

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