Azad meets farmers, but Bilkis Dadi whisked away

New Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday visited the farmers protesting at the Singhu border entry point on the Delhi-Ghaziabad route to extend his party's support to the cause. The police however did not allow Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh to meet the farmers.
"I have come here to extend support so that farmers don't feel left alone. Farmers, Dalits and labourers are all the same. If the farmer will not cultivate his land, how will a labourer run his household? I come from a family of labourers. How can I abandon the farmers cause?" he said.
Azad asserted that he had come just to extend moral support and not lead the farmers' protest, adding that farmers have not come out on the roads happily.
"Why is the central government holding talks after six days? The government knows the strength of the Dalits. The government should have held talks on the very first day. In winter season, farmers are sitting on roads, facing tear-gas shells and water cannons. They are the ones who provide us food," the Bhim Army leader said.
He said that the government knew that the farmers had come prepared to sustain their protest over a long period of time and hence the Centre had to listen to them.
The Delhi Police were quick to send back 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, from the Singhu border after she made a cameo appearence at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.
"Bilkis Dadi was sent back from the Singhu border. She was neither detained, nor arrested," said Gaurav Sharma, DCP, Outer North.
Bilkis Dadi, who became a popular face during the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been featured in Time Magazine's list of top 100 most influential personalities in the world.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September. They have been camping in and around Delhi, demanding that the laws be repealed.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday headed a government delegation in the much-awaited talks with over 30 farmers' unions on the sixth day of the protest.
Today's meeting however was inconclusive. Sources said Modi government had proposed to form a committee to look into the grievances of the protesting farmers. Next round of meeting will be held on Thursday.
The farmers are adamant on repeal of the three farm laws.
