Upset by Mukesh Ambani's 'Monopolistic Nature' Binu Thomas shuns all Reliance businesses

In an open letter addressed to Mukesh Ambani published online, Thomas also slammed the former's "win at all cost" attitude, lobbying with government officials for favourable policies, but failing on the promises made to customers.
"Large businesses, such as Reliance, have a special duty to ensure their market practices are fair and promote long-term consumer and, more importantly, national well-being", Thomas wrote in his letter addressed to Mukesh Ambani.
"In recent years, I have been distressed to note the competition-killing 'winner-at-all-costs' approach Reliance has been pursuing. When Jio launched, it announced free voice calls for life making it impossible for the competition, including your brother’s Reliance Communications, which had to incur exorbitant spectrum charges in the early years of the telecom revolution, to survive", Thomas wrote.
"... you got to use a collapsed Reliance Communications’ spectrum for cheap. Then in October 2019, after much of the competition, including international heavyweight Vodafone, had been pretty much decimated, Reliance Jio announced it would now start charging consumers for voice calls. So much for life-time promises!" Thomas, a former Indochina Correspondent and Kuala Lumpur Bureau Chief of Time Inc’s erstwhile Asiaweek magazine, wrote.
Dear Mukeshbhai,
Thirty-five years ago, back in 1985 as a 23-year-old reporter freelancing for an international weekly news magazine, I had the privilege of sitting down with your late father Dhirubhai Ambani for a one-on-one interview. Dressed in immaculate white safari suit and seated on a pristine white sofa in his office in Maker Chambers IV, at Nariman Point in Mumbai, the business legend held forth on a number of issues. Both you and your brother Anil, who handled media relations then and facilitated the powwow, were present in the room, listening intently as your dad spoke.
Any right-thinking citizen, I believe, has to measure a large corporate not just by the usual yardsticks of the value-for-money it gives customers, the employment it provides to lakhs of people, the contribution to the national purse or the social responsibilities it discharges to the community at large. Large businesses, such as Reliance, have a special duty to ensure their market practices are fair and promote long-term consumer and, more importantly, national well-being.
In recent years, I have been distressed to note the competition-killing 'winner-at-all-costs' approach Reliance has been pursuing. When Jio launched, it announced free voice calls for life making it impossible for the competition, including your brother’s Reliance Communications, which had to incur exorbitant spectrum charges in the early years of the telecom revolution, to survive.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) dismissed Bharti Airtel’s 2017 complaint against Jio saying free calls were fine since Jio did not have a dominant position in the industry (conveniently forgetting the predatory pricing was designed to precisely gain dominance which it since has). Soon after CCI initiated an investigation into Airtel and other telcos for allegedly trying to block Jio’s entry!
More recently, the passage of three controversial farm bills in parliament without discussion or debate have been conveniently timed to aid Reliance’s massive push into retail. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill helps large private players like Reliance bypass the existing APMC structure and deal directly with farmers.
Not a bad idea, theoretically speaking, for farmers except that, in practice mega players like Reliance will effectively set the price they get and, over time, narrow their options for getting better prices elsewhere.
Two other bills, one dealing with promotion of contract farming and another removing stocking limits on many essential items of daily use like cereals, pulses, oils and onions, will also benefit large players like Reliance more than anyone else.
The entry of Reliance into any business over the years has been almost always accompanied by a sharp reduction in the competition in that business, often facilitated by exceptionally quick and uncannily favourable policy changes.
[Originally published by MoneyLife.]
