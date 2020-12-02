Trudeau's comments exposes Modi govt's botched up foreign policy

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech supporting farmers' protest in New Delhi has yet again exposed Narendra Modi government's botched up foreign policy.
While speaking at an event to mark Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Trudeau not only supported the ongoing protest by the farmers in India but also expressed anguish over the use of excessive force against them.
"The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers is concerning and we are all worried about family and friends. I knew that is a reality for many of you", Trudeau said while addressing Sikhs who make a good part of Canada's population.
"We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together. Canada will always defend the rights of peaceful protesters", he added.
Narendra Modi government reacted sharply and called Justin Trudeau's remarks as “ill-informed” and “unwarranted”.
“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes", the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson said.
Justin Trudeau's remarks have also been condemned by the members of some other parties. However, in an unprecedented and never seen before turn of events Trudeau received a huge support for the solidarity he extended to the protesting farmers.
Many while hailing Justin Trudeau's remarks went to the extent of accusing the Narendra Modi government's btoched up foreign policy which is inviting leaders from other countries to what it calls "internal matter" of the country.
"I am happy that Canadian PM Trudeau has spoken out for Right To Protest in a democracy & for our farmers rights. It is important for all leaders worldwide to stand up for the democratic rights of people in all nations. Those saying that this is an internal matter have got it all wrong", renowned activist and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan wrote on Twitter.
I am happy that Canadian PM Trudeau has spoken out for Right to Protest in a democracy& for our farmers rights. It is important for all leaders worldwide to stand up for democratic rights of people in all nations. Those saying that this is an internal matter have got it all wrong
"Indian government is twisting the words again by saying internal issue. They know how to play with people of india. #JustinTrudeau is just supporting the farmers . Thank you #JustinTrudeau", another Tweeter user wrote.
Some social media said when Narendra Modi government's comments "internal matters" of Pakistan and Bangladesh, why can't other countries comment of rights abuse in India?
Some even linked Trudeau's comments with Prime Minister Modi's support extended to French President Macron in the wake of protest by Muslims after publication of blasphemous caricature by Charlie Hebdo.
