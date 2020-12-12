DTE Direct 2nd yr Diploma Admission 2020 Final Merit List - Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org the Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) Friday December 11, 2020.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra was supposed to release the 2020 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2020 on Saturday December 12, 2020. However, it released the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic Merit List a day in advance i.e. on Friday Dec 11.
DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) on December 07, 2020.
DTE has also published on Friday Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1.
Date to release Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma 2020 Provisional Merit List: December 7, 2020.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC [During this period candidate can submit documents if any for verification at FC]: Dec 08 to 10, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Dec 11, 2020.
Display of the Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates on website: Dec 12, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Dec 12 to 14, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Dec 16, 2020.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
