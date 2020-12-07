DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma Admission 2020 Provisional Merit List - Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Monday December 07, 2020.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2020 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2020. However, it has released the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic Merit List today evening.
Date to release Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma 2020 Provisional Merit List: December 7, 2020.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC [During this period candidate can submit documents if any for verification at FC]: Dec 08 to 10, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Dec 11, 2020.
Display of the Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates on website: Dec 12, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Dec 12 to 14, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Dec 16, 2020.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering and Technology had started on August 17.
While releasing the admission notification, DTE Maharashtra had also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
The last date of application was originally fixed as August 27. However, it was extended multiple times, and finally till December 5, 2020. Though the DTE Maharashtra did not site any reason to extend last date of application and Polytechnic CAP Round. But, the entire admission process is delayed because of Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
