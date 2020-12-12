DTE Maha Polytechnic 2020 Final Merit List - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2020: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish today i.e. Saturday December 12, 2020 on its official website poly20.dtemaharashtra.org Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2020 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Final Merit List. However, it will release it any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had released on Friday the Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I. Interested students can access CAP Round 1 seat matrix on the website.
The DTE Maharashtra had on December 7 released the Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Polytechnic admission in the year 2020-21. Students were asked to submit grievances if any from Dec 8 to 10.
The final merit list released today will address the grievances submitted by the candidates. Admission and later CAP Rounds will be based on the Final Merit List.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Dec 11, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates on website: Dec 12, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Dec 12 to 14, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Dec 16, 2020.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: Dec 17 to 18, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I. Dec 17 to 19 upto 05:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round - II: Dec 20, 2020.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
