DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2020 Provisional Merit List - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website poly20.dtemaharashtra.org today i.e. Monday December 07, 2020 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2020 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Date to release Post SSC Diploma 2020 Provisional Merit List: December 7, 2020.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC [During this period candidate can submit documents if any for verification at FC]: Dec 08 to 10, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Dec 11, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates on website: Dec 12, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Dec 12 to 14, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Dec 16, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra had started student registration from August 10. DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
The last date of application was originally fixed as August 10. However, it was extended multiple times, and finally till December 5, 2020. Though the DTE Maharashtra did not site any reason to extend last date of application and Polytechnic CAP Round. But, the entire admission process is delayed because of Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
