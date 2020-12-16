MP MBBS, BDS Round 2 Allotment 2020 - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2020: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 2 Seat Allotment result of MP NEET UG 2020 Counselling today i.e. Wednesday December 16, 2020.
"Allotment result of second round will be on December 16, 2020", according to Madhya Pradesh MBBS / BDS Counselling Revised Schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on Second Round Seat Allotment result.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2020.
Candidates should note that the Madhya Pradesh medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the Second Round provisional allotment information. It will however release the result any time by today afternoon.
Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from Dec 17 to 20, 2020 (up to 05:00 pm), DME MP said.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had released on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on November 19, 2020. Reporting at allotted Medical / Dental college in person for document verification and admission for Round 1 was done from Nov 20 to 28, 2020 (up to 05:00 pm).
Publication of Vacancies and Invitation of objection against vacancies: December 9, 2020.
Choice Filling and Locking: From Dec 10 to 12, 2020 (Up to 11:59 midnight).
Allotment Result of Second Round: December 16, 2020.
Reporting at allotted Medical, Denta, college, in person for documents verifications and admission: Dec 17 to 20 (up to 05:00 pm).
Opt for upgradation through candidate login after admission: December 17 to 20, 2020.
Fresh registration for Mop up round of MBBS and BDS Counselling start date: December 17, 2020.
Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was started on November 01, 2020. The last date of application was November 10, as per the counselling schedule released by counselling authorities.
