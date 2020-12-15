Asad Owaisi, Kamal Hassan may jointly contest Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) headed by Kamal Hassan are joining hands in the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu to be held in April or May 2021.
TS Vakeel Ahmed Tamil Nadu State President - All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen said this reporter that AIMM is likely to contest in 25 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.
“The party is likely to have conferences in Trichy and Chennai in January to finalize the electoral plan,” Vakeel Ahmed said from Hyderabad where he has gone to consult party’s president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Mr Ahmad said, regarding AIMM joining hands with MNM of Kamala Hassan, ‘MP Saab’ is holding a meeting with party office bearers of Tamil Nadu in Hyderabad.
Kamala Hassan has already announced that he will contest State Assembly Elections slated to happen in 2021 He told to make an announcement later about the constituency from which his party will be contesting.
It may be recalled that last year, Owaisi and Hassan were on the same page when the AIMM chief had backed Hassan's statement that Nathuram Godse should be called the ‘first’ terrorist of independent India.
Tamil Nadu has about 6 per cent Muslim population and in few constituencies they have dominant presence. Muslims can make their electoral presence felt if they combine with Dalit and other backward caste group in Tamil. So far Muslims have voted either for their own political parties or the Dravadian parties or the Congress. They never got any importance by siding with all these political formations. Now, in the new political matrix, Muslim feels they may get better deal in any coalition political arrangement in the state.
TS Vakeel Ahmed said, he is in talks all the Muslim parties in Tamil Nadu with the plan to unite them under one common platform. There six main Muslim political parties Tamil Nadu. Indian Union Muslim League, All India Muslim League, Indian National League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath.
