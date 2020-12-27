Farmers show PM Modi what really clanging utensils means

New Delhi: Hundreds of thousands of farmers, in a bitter reminder to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday clanged and beat utensils and thalis while he spoke during his monthly radio program 'Mann ke baat'.
Dubbed as Clanging Thali 2.0, today's was a recap of March 22 when PM Modi had given a call to beat utensils and bell rings to shove away Coronavirus.
While Coronavirus is still haunting the country and the world, farmers protesting against 2 farm laws since last more than a month now took a cue from PM Modi's call and showed him what really clanging thalis means.
Opposing the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme by beating a 'thali' at the Makdoli toll plaza in the Rohtak district of Haryana, Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni while addressing Modi said:
"We are not convinced by your 'Mann ki Baat' address. You speak your mind but do not listen to other people's voices."
The farmer agitation entered its 32nd day on Sunday. Since November 26, the protesting farmers have been camping at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders with the adjoining national capital.
The protesting farmers are marching on the streets in protest against the three farm laws implemented by the central government, saying that these laws are not in the interest of the farmers, while the Centre has said opposition parties are misleading the farmers.
Several rounds of negotiations have been held to resolve the ongoing deadlock between the farmers and the central government but both sides have failed to reach a final consensus over the issue. The next round of talks between the two sides is set for December 29.
On the request of the government, a letter was sent on Saturday by the leaders of 40 farmer organisations protesting under the banner of the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' citing the date and time of the next round of talks, with four major demands for the talks.
When IANS asked farmer leader Darshanpal whether the next round of talks would be held on these four core conditions, he said these are not the conditions but the agenda of the talks which he has proposed only on the request of the central government.
The agitating farmer organisations are seeking a repeal of the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Production and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; implemented in September by the central government.
