Latest Update: In the latest notification released on its official website today, the Maharashtra CET Cell extended the date for Registration, Application Form Submission and Confirmation till December 30, 2020. The CET Cell said it will release the Provisional Merit List on January 02, 2021, students should please note.
Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to publish on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org today i.e. Thursday December 24, 2020 the Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Provisional Merit List and in case of any error they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates at FC can be done from December 25 to 26 up to 05:00 pm", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 21, 2020.
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: December 24, 2020.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Dec 25 to 26, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 28, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 28, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 29 to 31, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 03, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 04 to 06, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 07, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on January 08, 2021.
