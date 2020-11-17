WB NEET UG Allotment 2020: Round 1 Updated Result Published

West Bengal UG Medical / Dental / Ayush Counselling: Department of Health and Family Welfare in co-ordination with Directorate of Medical Education (DME) West Bengal has published Updated Result of WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment on its official website wbmcc.nic.in.
Round 1 seat allotment result for admission in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses - including BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and others, in West Bengal colleges, was published yesterday. The result was however updated and re-published today.
"The PDF format of Round 1 result of WB UG Medical, Dental and Ayush Counselling 2020 published on Nov 16 is updated today i.e. Nov 17", West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest admission notification.
"The updated allotment result is published on the official website wbmcc.nic.in for public viewing", it added.
DME West Bengal had started on November 9 WB NEET UG Counselling registration and choice filling. The last date was Nov 12. Online choice locking was also done on Nov 12.
Candidates allotted seat should note that physical reporting to the respective colleges along with fee and original documents and bond for admission is fixed as Nov 17 to 18 till 04:00 pm
Direcotorate of Medical Education (DME) West Bengal has reserved Nov 17 for the NRI candidates to verify their documents.
"Schedule for Round 2 of West Bengal NEET UG Counselling will be released on the official website soon" DME West Bengal said.
The candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2020 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) are eligible to participate in the counseling in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical, Dental and Ayush State Quota and Private college Management Quota seats, NRI quota seats and pvt. college central Quota (AYUSH) seats.
