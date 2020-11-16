Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM with 02 Dy CMs

Patna: Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for his fourth successive term. Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Kumar at the ceremony at Raj Bhavan.
Nitish Kumar took the oath on Monday along with Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi (likely to be Deputy Chief Ministers) and 12 other ministers. These include:
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Mewa Lal Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sheela Kumari, Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Ram Preet Paswan, Jivesh Kumar, Ram Surat Kumar, Santosh Kumar Suman and Mukesh Sahani.
The new faces in Kumar's cabinet in 2020 are Jivesh Kumar, Ram Surat Kumar, Sheela Kumari, Santosh Kumar Suman and Mukesh Sahani.
The NDA has included two women ministers Renu Devi and Sheela Kumari in the cabinet. Women are considered as silent voters for NDA and it has been mentioned PM Narendra Modi himself.
Commenting on her induction as minister, Renu Devi said:
"Nitish Kumar is like my elder brother. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I have got a great opportunity to work with him again. I will work in the interest of women as well as all other persons sitting in the last line. The eventual goal for me is to work on the lines of Aatmanirbhar Bihar."
Jivesh Kumar, a new face in the cabinet said:
"The party has given me opportunity to serve as minister, I will work in the interest of Bihar."
The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United's share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.
Soon after Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues took oath, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called him a "nominated", not "elected" chief minister.
"Greetings to respected Nitish Kumar ji for being the 'nominated' chief Minister", Tejashwi wrote on Twitter.
"I hope he makes his priority positive issues such as aspirations of the people of Bihar, the NDA's promise of 19 lakh jobs -- employment, education, health, livelihood, irrigation and justice, rather than his ambition for the chair," Tejashwi tweeted.
RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar winning 75 seats. The RJD-led alliance Mahagathbandhan has won 110 seats - 12 short of the half-way mark 122.
