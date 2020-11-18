UGMAC Bihar NEET 2020 Merit List, Rank Card published

UGMAC BCECE 2020 Medical Counselling Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) on Tuesday November 17, 2020 released online the Merit List and Rank Card of the students registered for Round 1 Counselling of NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2019) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH in 2020-21.
UGMAC 2020 Merit List and Rank Crad are now live on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and can be accessed using UGMAC ID and Date of Birth.
The 410 pages Bihar NEET UG Merit list is in PDF and it gives the names of the students based on their NEET score.
The Bihar Medical Admission Counselling body has also published the detailed program for Choice Filling, Document Verification Schedule on the website. It has also released Seat Matrix for UGMAC 2020.
1. Seat Matrix and Business rule posting on website: 17.11.2020.
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 19.11.2020
3. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking : 24.11.2020
4. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 27.11.2020
5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round): 27.11.2020 to 01.12.2020
6. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 28.11.2020 & 01.12.2020
7. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 04.12.2020
8. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (2nd Round) : 04.12.2020 to 07.12.2020
9. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 05.12.2020 to 07.12.2020
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. Apart from Bihar NEET Medical Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
