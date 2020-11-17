UG NEET Option Entry 2020: KEA Issues Guidelines

KEA NEET UG 2020 First Round Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Tuesday published detailed Instructions and Guidelines regarding Option Entry as online registration for admission in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses through NEET UG 2020 counselling came to end.
KEA started Online Registration for UGNEET 2020 Counselling on Nov 8. The last date of registration was extended till Nov 12.
After online registration and document verification, candidates are now waiting for Option Entry date and schedule. The KEA however has so far not started UGNEET 2020 Option Entry for round 1.
In the notification dated Nov 17, the KEA said Option Enrty will start only after Seat Matrix is notified by the government. The detailed KEA notification says:
"Entry of options by the candidates will begin only after Seat Matrix notified by the Government.
"The details of the college-wise, course-wise and category-wise seats available for allotment will be published on the KEA website kea.kar.nic.in which can be downloaded and printed.
"The candidate who becomes eligible after verification will only be considered for entry of options.
"The candidate may enter the course / college of his choice from among the seats available which is displayed at the time of entry of options i.e. college-wise, category-wise and course-wise.
"The candidate will be allowed to enter all the options only if s/he is eligible after document verification. Candidate shall enter the options for both the discipline (Medical and Dental) at once.
"A candidate can enter any number of options as s/he wishes to exercise on his/her own priority", the KEA said.
"Candidates are advised to enter more number of options to avoid the disappointment of not securing a seat", it added.
"Options recorded in the server on the last day and time of the notified schedule in that round will be frozen and only the frozen options will be considered for allotment of seats.
"The candidates are advised to take a print out of the option entered by them in each round afterthe last date and time for entry of optionsis over", KEA said.
