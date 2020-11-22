BCECE UGEAC Choice Filling 2020 Starts

UGEAC 2020 Choice Filling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration and Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2020 from today i.e. Nov 22.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam and have also cleared JEE Main can register for UGEAC 2020. The last date of registration and choice filling is Nov 28.
Candidates should note that last date of Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2020 on the website is November 28, 2020.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had also published detailed program for Choice Filling, Document Verification Schedule on the website as well as in local newspapers.
Detailed notice regarding Choice Filling / Downloading of Allotment Order and Document Verification of UGEAC-2020 can be accessed on the website.
The Bihar Englineering Counselling Board had had earlier also released Seat Matrix for UGEAC 2020.
1. Publication of Merit List on Board's Web: Nov 19, 2020
2. Seat Matrix and Business rule posting on website: 30.10.2020.
3. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 22.11.2020.
4. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for Seat Allotment and locking: 28.11.2020
4. 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: 02.12.2020
5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round): 02.12.2020 to 06.12.2020
6. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 03.12.2020 to 06.12.2020
7. 2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: 09.12.2020
8. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (2nd Round) : 09.12.2020 to 12.12.2020
9. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 10.12.2020 to 12.12.2020
10. 3rd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date:15.12.2020
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.
Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
