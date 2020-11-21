KEA Architecture Rank List 2020 (Updated) - Direct Link

Karnataka UGCET Architecture Rank List 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish on its official website kea.kar.nic.in today i.e. Saturday Nov 21 KCET Architecture Rank List 2020 (Updated) of the candidates who have registered for admission in first year B Arch course.
In a latest notification released today, KEA said KCET Architecture Rank List 2020 will be published today at 08:00 pm.
Candidates should note that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 30 published the KCET B.Arch List. However, it withheld the list after several candidates complained of discrepancies in calculating the marks based on NATA and JEE score, and scored by candidates in Class 12 PU exam.
The KEA while withdrawing the list said that it would rectify the issue after consulting the concerned departments and organisations.
Accordingly the KEA said the new and update list will be published today.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started receiving Online Application for KCET Architecture 2020 admission from the candidates who have cleared NATA 2020 from September 30.
The last of application was October 2, 2020 up to 06:00 pm.
The candidates who have qualified in NATA 2020 conducted by Council of Architecture or in JEE Paper 2 are eligible for admission in the five year Architecture course conducted by various colleges in Karnataka.
To get eligibile for admission to Architecture course through KEA, submission of application online is mandatory.
Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education. Besides B Arch admission counselling, KEA also conducts counselling for first year admission in Engineering, Agriculture, Medical (MBBS and BDS both) and also for other professional courses.
Candidates applying for admission in these courses must clear UGCET 2020, NEET 2020 and other mandatory entrance exams.
