logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Delhi School Admission: EWS/DG/Freeship 4th Draw Result 2021-21 published, Check here

The EWS/DG/Freeship 4th draw list published in PDF and having 42 pages is now online

Thursday October 29, 2020 1:08 PM, ummid.com News Network

Delhi School Admission 2020 4th list

Delhi School Admission Second List 2020: The 4th computerized draw of lots for Children under the Economically Weaker Socity (EWS/DG/Freeship) category who had applied for 2020-21 admission in about 1,700 Delhi schools has been published on the Delhi Nursery School Admission Official website edudel.nic.in.

The EWS/DG/Freeship 4th draw list published in PDF and having 42 pages is now online. Parents can use the following link to ckeck the list.

EWS/DG/Freeship 4th Draw Result 2021-21

EWS/DG/Freeship 4th Draw Result 2021 - Direct Link

The Delhi Education had released the EWS/DG First List 2020 on February 29, 2020 whereas CWSN 2nd Draw Result was declared on September 10, 2020. The 3rd list was released on September 19.

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

These lists were published on the department's website http://edudel.nic.in. after the 1st computerised draw of lots on Feb 29, sometime also referred as lottery.

Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from Saturday January 25, 2020 receiving online admission form through its website edudel.nic.in under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.

The Admission Form under EWS/DG/Free ship and Children with Disabilities Category was submitted online. The last date of submission of online form was February 24, 2020.

Delhi School admission process is held for different classes including Nursery to Class 9. Students who do not find their name in the 4th list can wait for the 5th list which will be released very soon.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo