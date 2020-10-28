TN Health Paramedical Application 2020 opened till Oct 30

TN Paramedical Degree Admission 2020: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the application window for admission in Paramedical Degree Courses for the year 2020-21 once again following the requests made by various circles.
Candidates who have not applied so far for admission in TN Paramedical Courses can do so now. The last date is Oct 30 and a fee of Rs.400/- should be paid to the TN Health Department.
"The candidates have to make payment of Rs.400/- (Non-refundable) towards the cost of application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card/Net Banking/Demand Draft in favor of “The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai –10” payable at Chennai", the admission authority said.
TN Health Paramedical Application 2020 - Direct Link
"Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) / Scheduled Tribe candidates of Tamil Nadu native are exempted from payment of the cost of the application", it added.
Last date for downloading of application form is 30.10.2020 till 05.00 pm, and last date for receipt of printout of online application with enclosures is 02.11.2020 till 05.00 pm.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2020-2021 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 1, 2020.
The last date of application originally fixed was October 17. It has however now been extended till October 30, according to the latest notification.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had earlier opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2020-21.
While releasing the notification and counselling schedule, TN Health said the dates to release Merit List and Seat Allotment (Selection List) will be notified on the website soon.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
The candidate should be a citizen of India and Nativity of Tamil Nadu.
Candidates belonging to other States cannot claim nativity of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who are Native of Tamil Nadu and who have studied 6th standard to 12th standard in schools of Tamil Nadu need not submit their “Nativity Certificate”.
Permanent Residence Certificate in Lieu of Nativity Certificate will not be accepted.
Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31stDecember 2020. (Those who were born few days later can also be included).
