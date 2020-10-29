Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema e Hind, the largest organistion of Muslims in India, Thursday condemned what it called "irrational" and "one sided" support of French President Macron.
Stressing that the Jamiat has always been vocal against violence in all its kind, it said Modi government's reaction over the recent development in France is not only condemnable but also shows the "anti-Muslim mind-set" of the present dispensation.
“It is strange that the Narendra Modi government had extended its support to the French President over the latest development in France but totally ignored Macron’s own condemnable act”, General Secretary of the Jamiat, Mahmood Madani, said.
Madani was commenting on Modi government’s reaction on the verbal spat between French President Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
• Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
In an official statement on Wednesday, the government said that it "strongly deplores the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse".
“Modi government’s latest support extended to Macron is against our declared foreign policy which has always been rational, neutral, non-aligned and based on principles of justice and propriety”, Madani said.
“The manner in which Modi government is supporting Macron only reflects enmity and hostility towards Islam and hate against Muslims”, he added.
“The constitution of India regards all religions and religious leaders with equal respect. India’s concept of democracy is radically different from that of France which is against religious pluralism and is based on anti-religious concept”, he said.
“Modi government’s attitude has pained the entire Muslim world, including 20 crore Muslims of India”, Madani said.
Commenting on the beheading of a middle-school teacher, Samuel Paty, the Jamiat said its stand which is against violence or acts of terror are clear.
“The Jamiat never justified or support violence or act of terrorism. In fact, following the 2015 terror attack in France, the Jamiat was at the forefront in condemning it and was among the first to stand in solidarity with France”, Madani said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs grilled by US Congress
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View