Pune University apologises for questions linking 'Jihad' with 'Terrorism'

Pune (Maharashtra): The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) authorities late on Wednesday tendered an apology after bizarre questions linking 'jihad' with terrorism crept in the online papers of TYBA and TYBCom examinations.
The question in both Marathi-English figured in the multiple-choice options of TYBA Modern World History paper and TYBCom, Defence Budgeting paper, stumping the students.
The TYBA question reads:
"Jihad is an example of what type of terrorism?" with options "Religious, Revolutionery, Political, State-Sponsored".
"Jihad is an example of what type of terrorism?" with options "Religious, Revolutionery, Political, State-Sponsored".
The TYBCom question said:
"Which one of the following is the main cause of Jihadi terrorism?" with the choices "Globalisation, Spread of Communism, Armament Proliferation, Use of violence in the name of Islamic radicalism".
"Which one of the following is the main cause of Jihadi terrorism?" with the choices "Globalisation, Spread of Communism, Armament Proliferation, Use of violence in the name of Islamic radicalism".
• Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Both questions stumped students and many immediately brought them to the notice of the varsity authorities and even took to social media.
One such student Hashim Ansari said that though there is a topic on terrorism in the Modern World History subject, there is nothing pertaining to the manner in which the question was framed in the TYBA exam.
Others questioned the relevance of the question for the TYBCom exams.
Despite repeated attempts by IANS, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin R. Karmalkar and Registrar Prafull Pawar were not available for comments.
Following a furore, the varsity issued a statement admitting that a "wrong word" had inadvertently crept into the question paper. In a statement released today, the university said:
"The administration expresses its regret for the same. The person heading the committee, which prepared the question paper, has been asked to give an explanation for the same and the persons concerned have been reprimanded.
"The administration expresses its regret for the same. The person heading the committee, which prepared the question paper, has been asked to give an explanation for the same and the persons concerned have been reprimanded.
Ansari and others however are not convinced. They said that even the SPPU's apology is half-hearted since it has not clarified on the word 'Jihadi' in the mischievously framed questions with "leading" multiple options aimed at a particular religion. Ansari said:
"We are demanding that the university must issue a proper apology, take strong action against those responsible for this mischief in a time-bound manner, and refrain from targeting the students who raised the issue."
"We are demanding that the university must issue a proper apology, take strong action against those responsible for this mischief in a time-bound manner, and refrain from targeting the students who raised the issue."
Meanwhile, the SPPU authorities claimed that even after the apology, some 'doctored images' were being circulated on the social media for which separate action is being initiated.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs grilled by US Congress
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View