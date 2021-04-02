“Over The Moon”: Riz Ahmed on Oscar 2021 nomination

New York: Riz Ahmed, first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor at Oscar said he is feeling very lucky and humbled for himself and also for his team.
Riz Ahmed has been nominated for Best Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for his role in "Sound of Metal". The British actor appears before the audience as a heavy metal drummer and recovering heroin addict who begins to lose his hearing.
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) will compete with Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”).
Besides Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Meta” also bagged five other nominations for the Oscar 2021.
“It feels lovely, particularly to see the film getting six nominations. For your own nomination, you feel very lucky and humbled”, Riz Ahmed told The New York Times.
In another first, two women were nominated for best director with Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”). They will compete against Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”) and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”).
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominations in a two-part live presentation on March 15 via global live stream.
The 93rd Academy Awards was originally scheduled on February 28, 2021. It was however postponed and rescheduled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony will now be held in-person at Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre on April 25, 2021.
