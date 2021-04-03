Telangana Inter Practical Exam 2021 postponed

TS Inter 2021 Exam: In a significant decision taken Saturday, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to postpone the Intermediate Class 12th Practical Exams 2021 slated to be held later in the month.
While making the announcement about the postponement, the board said 12th Practical Exams for the academic year 2021-22 will be held after the theory exams.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had earlier said that it will conduct the annual examinations for intermediate first and second year from May 1 to May 20, 2021.
The board had also said that the 12th practical exams will be conducted from April 7 to 20, 2021. However the board has now announced that the practical exams will be conducted after the theory paper i.e. after May 20.
The decision to postpone the TS Inter practical exams has been taken due to the sudden rise in the Coronavirus cases in the state and elsewhere in the country.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the practical examinations for general and vocational courses scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 have been postponed and will be conducted after the theory examinations,” said Syed Omer Jaleel, commissioner and secretary, TSBIE vide a release.
The annual exams for intermediate are usually held in February-March. Last year, the lockdown began soon after completion of intermediate second year exams but first year exams could not be completed.
Similarly exams from Class 1 to Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) could not be conducted and all students were promoted to the next class.
As a consequence all the academic activities and board exams are delayed this year too.
