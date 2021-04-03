Priest of the temple that denied water to Muslim teen now insults Islam

Ghaziabad: Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the controversial head priest of Dasna Devi Temple, where a Muslim teen was beaten for drinking water in the last month, is now in the news for abusing The Prophet (Peace be upon him) and Muslim, and insulting Islam.
In a viral video the controversial priest who has a close relationship with top BJP leadership is seen hurling abuses on Islam, Muslims, and The Prophet (Peace Be upon Him).
In the video, the controversial priest is also seen asking for donations and calling upon Hindus to stand up against Muslims and Islam.
Narsinghanand Saraswati is an engineer who started his political career with Samajwadi Party but later became a Hindu Sadhu.
Locals say a board saying entry of Muslims in the Dasna Devi Temple is banned cropped after the controversial Narsinghanand Saraswati became its head.
Narsinghanand Saraswati’s latest onslaught against Islam and Muslims came days after he was heavily criticised for the beating of Muslim teenager who unintentionally entered the temple to drink water.
Narsinghanand Saraswati’s name has come up in connection with raising of communal tensions in western Uttar Pradesh on a number of occasions in the past, including in the areas adjoining Delhi.
The chief priest of Devi Mandir at Dasna, Saraswati, has also been the leader of a Hindutva organisation, Hindu Swabhiman and president of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad.
Hindu Swabhiman, and affiliate Dharam Sena have been known to give arms training to Hindu youth and children.
Slamming Narsinghanand Saraswati for the outrageous remarks made against Islam and Muslims, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP MLA Amanullah Khan have demanded action against him.
“Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss,” said Owaisi.
Tagging Delhi Police in his tweet, Owaisi said Narsinghanand was insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims.
“This man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims and your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course,” he added.
