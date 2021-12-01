CAT 2021 Answer Key to be released on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2021 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) is most likely to declare the official Answer Keys of CAT 2021 (Common Admission Test 2021) on its website iimcat.ac.in in the first week of December.
The IIM will first release the provisional answer key, with candidates given a chance to raise objection if any. The IIM will later release the final answer key and prepare the result based on this.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had conducted computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on Sunday November 28, 2021 in three sessions (slots). CAT 2021 was conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
Candidates should note that CAT Answer Key doing rounds now is unofficial released by coaching centres. Official answer key will be released by IIM.
Regarding CAT Score Card (CAT 2021 Result), the Information Bulleting says, Candidates' CAT 2021 score card will be made accessible at the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS.
Regarding the result date and time, the CAT result is likely to be declared by second week of January 2021. The IIM Cut off 2021 will likely be known after the CAT 2021 result is out.
CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2021 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT score cards will be entertained, according to CAT Information bulletin.
Performance in CAT is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in shortlisting of candidates at various stages of the selection process.
