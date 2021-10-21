CAT 2021 Admit Card to be released on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2021: Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is set to release on its official website iimcat.ac.in the admit card of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 exam.
As per the CAT schedule published by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test 2021 will be available for download from October 27, 2021.
CAT 2021 will be held on November 28 in three sessions. Registration for CAT began on August 04, 2021. The last date of application was September 22, 2021.
CAT Application Edit Window, to change photo, signature and test city preferences if required was opened from September 25 to 27, 2021.
CAT 2021 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
CAT will be conducted at centres spread across around 158 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.
IIMs reserve the right to change or cancel any test centre/city and/or change the test time and date at their discretion.
Candidates' CAT 2021 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2022.
The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2021 scorecards will be entertained.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.