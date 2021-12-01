RSS, BJP affiliated outfits disrupting peace: Guv told on ruckus over Namaz in Gurugram

[Members of the organisations affiliated to RSS and BJP are protesting against Friday prayers in Gurugram (File photo)]
Gurugram: Several organisations Wednesday staged a day-long protest, and later submitted a memorandum on minority rights to the Haryana Governor through Duty Magistrate, Darpan Kamboj, amid the ongoing row over offering Friday prayers (Namaz) in Gurugram.
The organisations include Loktantrik Manch, Nagrik Ekta Manch, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Sarva Karamchari Sangh and others.
The organisations said that the BJP and RSS affiliated organisations are continuously harassing minority communities and disrupting Friday Namaz in Gurugram.
They claimed that RSS and BJP affiliated organisations are deliberately disturbing communal harmony and disrupting Friday Namaz on several locations in Gurugram to gain political mileage.
The also said that the Hindutva organisations affiliated to RSS and BJP are intimidating Muslims and asking them to go to Pakistan.
"In 2018, the administration and police department had designated few locations for Friday Namaz. But now the administration has withdrawn permissions of few locations and now the Friday Namaz is being offered at 20 places only. Now, those individuals who offered their space for Friday prayers are being targeted in Gurugram which is harmful to society," Altaf Ahmad, co-founder of Gurugram Muslim Council, said in the memorandum.
The members also alleged that on July 4, a Mahapanchayat was organised by the RSS affiliated organisation in Pataudi block of Gurugram where the minority community was targeted. "Despite complaints, no action was taken against the organisers", they said.
"We demanded from the district administration to protect minority people during the Friday Namaz and ensure places for offering Namaz. Hate campaigns should be stopped against minority people and strict action should be taken against those involved in such communal activities," a member of one of the above organisations said.
"We have submitted a complaint against people who are disrupting Friday prayers in Gurugram. The district administration has assured us that police are collecting audio and video evidence against such people and after this, they will initiate action against them", Haji Shehzad Khan, Chairman Muslim Ekta Manch told IANS.
Shehzad Khan had earlier asked the state government to open the 19 mosques it has closed and permit additional FSI to accomodate the worshippers. "No open prayer if closed mosques are returned, construction of new mosques and additional floors allowed", he said.
