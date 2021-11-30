UAE Princess forms “Angels of Mercy” to identify “Islamophobes” in Emirates

[The UAE Royal tagged the above image about the ICAI Abu Dhabi event in one of her tweets.]
Dubai: Emirate Princess and businesswoman, Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim, has formed “Angels of Mercy” to identify those are living in the United Arab emirates (UAE) but are indulging in hate against Islam and Muslim.
Announcing the formation of “Angles of Mercy”, the UAE royal said there is a line between free speech and hate speech, and asked people to identify those indulging in hate speech against Islam and Muslim so that they are deported back to their respective countries.
“We are creating #AngelsOfMercy where any #Islamophobes in the #UAE will be #Captured #Deported. People that associate with them are accountable as well. There is a fine line between free speech & hate speech. Free speech encourages debate whereas hate speech incites violence (sic)”, the UAE Princess wrote in a Twitter post Monday.
We are creating #AngelsOfMercy where any #Islamophobes in the #UAE will be #Captured #Deported. People that associate with them are accountable as well. There is a fine line between free speech & hate speech. Free speech encourages debate whereas hate speech incites violence.
“The job of #AngelsOfMercy is to find #haters and post their captured picture of their crime and their full name and contact (email or Instagram or Facebook). This applies for all. No one is getting bullied in the Emirates. Not Muslims, Christians, Hindus - no colored folks either (sic)”, she wrote in another tweet.
Princess Hend has in the last week asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter to drop ZEE News Editor and CEO as speaker from its annual event. ICAI however reportedly ignored the appeal and went ahead with the even as per its announced plan.
This led the Princess, who is spearheading campaigns against targeted and Islamophobic hate attacks against Islam and Muslims since more than a year, to announcing the formation of “Angels of Mercy”.
“#AngelsOfMercy next step is to send EMAILS to ALL #Sponsors of the @icaiauh event & notify them of the monstrosity of paying Emirati money for an ex-convict attending an accounting event. #SudhirChaudhary was insulting Islam & Muslims & such hate mongers should NEVER be invited (sic)”, the UAE Princess wrote in another tweet posted today.
The UAE Princess’s tweets have received a huge response.
“Much Needed..! Appreciate the efforts and expect this initiative to be expanded across MENA..!” a twitter user wrote.
“Such measures are needed in this age of hate propaganda in the name of freedom of expression.... Good decision...”, anther wrote responding to the Princess’s tweets.
UAE rules are tough against anyone indulging in hate against any religion. Back in 2020, an Indian expat faced police action after being fired for insulting Islam on social media.
