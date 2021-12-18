TN Paramedical Admission 2021: Track Your Application Here

TN Paramedical Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 25, 2021.
The last date to apply for Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Courses was originally fixed as November 08, 2021. The selection committee however extended it till November 13, 2021.
While releasing the notification and counselling schedule, TN Health said the dates to release Merit List and Seat Allotment (Selection List) will be notified on the website soon.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Select 'Paramedical Degress Courses'.
3. Enter Your Application Number.
4. Enter Your Date of Birth.
5.Click on Submit button to track your application.
The candidate should be a citizen of India and Nativity of Tamil Nadu.
Candidates belonging to other States cannot claim nativity of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who are Native of Tamil Nadu and who have studied 6th standard to 12th standard in schools of Tamil Nadu need not submit their “Nativity Certificate”.
Permanent Residence Certificate in Lieu of Nativity Certificate will not be accepted.
Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31st December 2021. (Those who were born few days later can also be included).
Entire process of TN Paramedical Admission in Degree Courses - including Registration, Choice Filling and Locking, and Payment, will be held Rank wise. Ranking will be made on merit on the basis of marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the prescribed science subjects in the qualifying examinations reduced to the base of 200 marks.
The allotted candidates should download their provisional allotment order and join the course in the allotted Medical College/Institution in person before the date and time specified in the allotment order along with the Originals and copies of the Certificates.
