TN Paramedical (Degree) Rank List 2021 - Direct Link

TN Paramedical Degree Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net today i.e. Tuesday December 21, 2021 TN Paramedical Provisional Rank List for Admission in various Degree courses.
Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Merit List 2021, also called as Rank List, in PDF and having 1950 pages has been released today on the official website.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 25, 2021.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Clcik on the link "PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR PARAMEDICAL DEGREE COURSES 2021-22 in the Notifications area of the home page.
4. TN Paramedical Medical List 2021 in PDF having 1950 pages should open in PDF.
5. Check your name and Merit List status.
Along with the Rank List (Merit List), TN Medical Selection Committee has also released counselling schedule which will be held Rank Wise.
According to the counselling schedule released by the TN Medical Selection Committee, Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking will start from December 23, 2021.
Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Counselling should note that entire process - including Registration, Choice Filling and Locking, and Payment, will be held Rank wise.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
