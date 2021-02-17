MHT CET 2021 Syllabus (Detailed) Published

MHT CET 2021: State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra has released on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org detailed syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2021 conducted annually for admission in first engineering and pharmacy courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell has not yet released the date of MHT CET to be held in the year 2021. It however confirmed that the entrance test will be held in Online Mode at centres located in various districts of the state.
The CET Cell said the questions will be based on syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to 11th curriculum and 80% weightatge will be given to 12th curriculum”, the CET Cell said.
“There will be no Negative Marking”, the CET Cell said.
Regarding the difficulty level, the CET Cell said, “It will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. Difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.
“The questions will be mainly application based.
MHT CET will consist of 3 question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks.
The CET Cell said the questions will be based on the entire syllabus of 12th standard of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects, excluding the portion which has been deleted by Bal Bharti due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.
MHT CET 2021 will be held after the Class 12th board exam conducted by the Maharashtra board. According to Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Class 12 HSC exam will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021.
