Disha Ravi, 21, arrested in "Greta Thunberg Toolkit" case

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Delhi Police Special Cell Saturday arrested a 21-year-old student activist from Bengaluru in connection with the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter to show support for the farmers' protest.
The 21-year-old who is identified as Disha Ravi is a student at Mount Carmel college, one of Bengaluru's top women's college. She is one of the founders of the "Fridays For Future (FFF)" campaign. It has been alleged that she edited the toolkit and sent it ahead, according to NDTV.
Founded by Disha Ravi and others in Bengaluru, Fridays For Future (FFF) is a global climate strike movement. It was started in August 2018 when internationally reknowned teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began a school strike for climate. Bengaluru police remained tightlipped about the operation, according to The New Indian Express.
Disha, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Mount Carmel College, is working as a culinary experience manager with Good Mylk company. She was working from home when she was picked up, sources said.
The Delhi Police had registered on February 04 an FIR with its Cyber Cell to investigate what it claimed an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, in garb of support of the farmers' protest.
Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan said that the FIR has been registred for "criminal conspiracy" and an attempt to "promote enmity between groups" under various sections of the IPC. He claimed that the violence on January 26 looks scripted as mentioned in a toolkit shared on social media.
"We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case," he said to queries if the police has named Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg in the FIR.
Later, the Delhi Police also wrote to Google to know the IP address from where the toolkit was uploaded.Over 300 social media handles were under scanner of the investigating agencies.
"The intention of the creators of the tool kits appears to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the government of India. It also aims at waging social cultural and economic war against India," Delhi police claimed in a statement.
Though the Delhi police believed it to be an "international conspiracy" to defame India it refrained from naming anyone into the FIR registered under sections 124-A, 153-A, 153 and 120-B IPC and would be investigated by the Cyber Cell.
"A section of the documents titled "prior action" delineates the following action plan, digital strike through hashtags on or before 26th January, Tweets storm 23rd January onwards, Physical action on 26th January, Watch-out or join farmers' march into Delhi and back to borders," it said.
Soon after the news of the FIR came out, Thunberg on Feb 4 tweeted: "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest"
