WBJEE 2021 Registration Starts - Direct Link

WBJEE 2021 Online Application: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board is set to start from today i.e. Tuesday February 23, 2021 through its website wbjeeb.nic.in Online Registration for WBJEE 2021.
As per the time table released by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board, WBJEE 2021 will be held on Sunday July 11.
Candidate who wish to appear for WBJEE this year should note that last date of application is March 23, 2021.
Online Registration: From February 23 to March 23, 2021
Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: March 24 to 26, 2021
Publication of Downloadable Admit Card: July 6 to 11, 2021
Date of Examinations: (Sunday) July 11, 2021 (Tentative and may be changed in extraordinary circumstances)
Paper-I (Mathematics): 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.
Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry): 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m
Publication of Results: To be notified later
The West Bengal JEE board will conduct the common entrance examination for admission in first year Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
"The examination will be in offline mode (OMR based examination)", the board said.
All questions will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each of the questions. There will be three categories of questions in each of the subjects. Subject wise Syllabus for the WBJEE-2021 is given in appendix-7 of the Information Brochure.
For admission to various Engineering courses, candidates must have qualified Intermediate or 10+2 exam pattern with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistr/Biotechnology/Biology/Computer Science/Computer Application in regular class mode.
To appear for WBJEE, students should score at least 45% marks in the above subjects. As per rules, 05% relaxation has been given to students from the reserved category.
For Pharmacy courses, candidates must be Intermediate or Class 12 pass with Physics and Chemistry along with any one of Mathematics, Bio Technology, Biology, Computer Science, Computer Application as compulsory subjects in regular class mode.
Candidates must be at least be 17 years as on December 31, 2021. There is no upper limit. However, for Marine Engineering course, even though minimum age will be the same, the maximum age is 25 as on December 12 next year.
The Examination Fees can be paid by Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card only.
Application fee for the examination is Rs 500 (Rupees five hundred only) for General candidates and Rs 400 (Rupees four hundred only) for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges as applicable.
The fee once paid is not refundable under any circumstances.
"Do not wait for the last day to make fee payment to avoid payment failure by Bank or EPG", WBJEE board said.
