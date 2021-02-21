Covid-19: Night curfew in Pune, Nashik, Wardha; Lockdown in Amravati

[Curfew was announced in Wardha Sunday to contain the latest spread of Covid-19.]
Mumbai: Maharashtra government Sunday announced to impose night curfew in Pune and Nashik on Monday whereas Wardha was already under curfew today, according to the latest Coronavirus update in the state.
Earlier on Sunday District Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur announced seven-day lockdown in Amravati City and Achalpur to contain the latest wave of Coronavirus spread.
On the other hand, Aurangabad observed 18-hour long "Janata Curfew" on Sunday after fresh case of Coronavirus started being reported from different parts of the district.
Local administration in Pune meanwhile announced 11:00 pm to 06:00 am night curfew from Monday. It has also decided to close all schools and colleges till February 28 in the wake of fresh cases of Covid-19 in the city and the region.
Chhagan Bhujbal, Nashik Guardian Minister, held a meeting of the top officials Sunday to take the stock of the latest situation in the district. After the review, he announced night curfew in the entire district from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am from Monday.
Bhujbal also asked people to wear masks. "A fine of Rs.1000/- will be imposed on people not wearing mask", he said.
The fine for not wearing mask was earlier Rs.200/-.
Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray in a virtual address appealed the people in the state to strictly follow the Covid-19 rules and wear mask.
"Follow rules and wear masks if you want to avoid another round of lockdown", he said.
Maharashtra has reported over 6,000 coronavirus positive cases Friday and close to 7,000 today.
"We will wait for another eight days. If the Covid positive cases continue to raise with the same pace, we will have no option but to impose the lockdown", he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.