Saudi Arabia to establish 'Zero Carbon' city of 1 million

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Sunday announced establishment of The Line - a zero carbon city of 1 million people at NEOM in northwestern region of the Kingdom.
NEOM is a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia. The Line built at NEOM will be a 170 km belt of hyper-connected future communities, without cars and roads.
Built around nature, The Line is a direct response to some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today such as legacy infrastructure, pollution, traffic, and human congestion.
“We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a video message released at the launch event.
“By 2050, one billion people will have to relocate due to rising CO2 emissions and sea levels. 90 per cent of people breathe polluted air,” the Crown Prince said.
A cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 and an economic engine for the Kingdom, The Line will drive diversification and aims to contribute 380,000 jobs of the future and SR180 billion ($48 bn) to domestic GDP by 2030.
“Throughout history, cities were built to protect their citizens. After the Industrial Revolution, cities prioritized machines, cars and factories over people. In cities that are viewed as the world’s most advanced, people spend years of their lives commuting", Mohammed bin Salman said.
“Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development? Why should seven million people die every year because of pollution? Why should we lose one million people every year due to traffic accidents? And why should we accept wasting years of our lives commuting?” he asked.
THE LINE is the first time in 150 years that a major urban development has been designed around people, not roads. Walkability will define life on THE LINE — all essential daily services, such as schools, medical clinics, leisure facilities, as well as green spaces, will be within a five-minute walk.
Ultra-high-speed transit and autonomous mobility solutions will make travel easier and give residents the opportunity to reclaim time to spend on health and wellbeing. It is expected no journey will be longer than 20 minutes.
THE LINE’s communities will be cognitive, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), continuously learning predictive ways to make life easier, creating time for both residents and businesses. An estimated 90% of available data will be harnessed to enhance infrastructure capabilities far beyond the 1% typically utilized in existing smart cities.
