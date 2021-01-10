Bihar 10th Admit Card 2021 - Direct Link to Download

BSEB Bihar 2021 Class 10 Exams: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released the Admit Cards of the students appearing for Class 10 Matric board exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2021.
Candidates appearing for BSEB Class X Annual Secondary exam 2021 should note that the Final Admit Cards have been released on the board's official website biharboard.online.
Candidates who have registered for 2021 BSEB board exams should download their Final Admit Card and check all details. In case of any error or correction, candidates should immediately contact the bihar board.
Candidates should note that in view of the heavy rush of students to download admit card, official website response time may be slower. In such a case, candidates should exhibit patience and re-try after some time.
Admit Card is the Hall Ticket and compulsory document to appear for board exams. Candidates should compulsarily carry their Admit Card/Hall Ticket while appearing for the board exam.
As per the schedule, Bihar board practical exams will be conducted from January 20 to 22, 2021 whereas the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2021.
The Bihar Board Annual Secondary Matric exam will commence with Science paper from February 17. Second paper will be of Mathematics (February 18).
It will be followed by Social Science (February 19), English (February 20), Mother Tongue (February 22), Second Language paper (February 23) and Elective Subject (February 24).
The examinations will be held in two sessions - the first session will be from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and the second session will be held from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.